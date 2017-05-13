Jehovah's Witnesses to hold assembly ...

Jehovah's Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao

JEHOVAH'S Witnesses is set to hold a circuit assembly program, dubbed as Increase your Faith in Jehovah, at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, May 14, at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Cabantian, Buhangin District, Davao City. The organization invites the community to attend the program, which will be presented in Filipino.

