Jehovah's Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
JEHOVAH'S Witnesses is set to hold a circuit assembly program, dubbed as Increase your Faith in Jehovah, at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, May 14, at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Cabantian, Buhangin District, Davao City. The organization invites the community to attend the program, which will be presented in Filipino.
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|1 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|312
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|5 hr
|apocalypse
|1
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|apocalypse
|20
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|frindly
|14
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
