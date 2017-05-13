Jehovah's Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao

JEHOVAH'S Witnesses is set to hold a circuit assembly program, dubbed as Increase your Faith in Jehovah, at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, May 14, at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Cabantian, Buhangin District, Davao City. The organization invites the community to attend the program, which will be presented in Filipino.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.