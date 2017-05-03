Intermezzo: Greenberg to offer insights on Beethoven
If you love classical music and enjoy curricula in the famous Great Courses catalogue delivered by top college professors, you probably know the work of Dr. Robert Greenberg. A renowned historian, composer, pianist, speaker and author, Greenberg's lectures on classical music, which he calls “concert music,” are well-known for their humor, erudition and breezy, accessible style.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|5 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|188
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|11 hr
|rusra02
|1
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|13 hr
|True Christian wi...
|27
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Tue
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
|Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall...
|Apr 25
|Xstain Mullah Aroma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC