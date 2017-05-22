Indian Classical Music - Deobrat Mishra on Sitar
Join us for an unforgettable evening. 11th generation sitar master Deobrat Mishra, Director of The Benares Academy of Indian Classical Music with Prashant Mishra on Tabla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|7 hr
|billideal
|1
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|12 hr
|RedhorseWoman
|1,519
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|17 hr
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|Sun
|Spike
|11
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|354
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC