Hvorostovsky makes surprise appearance at Met Opera gala

Dmitri Hvorostovsky walked stiffly toward the center of the stage after the surprise announcement by Metropolitan Opera General Manager Peter Gelb. The 54-year-old Russian withdrew in December from all staged opera performances because treatment for a brain tumor diagnosed in June 2015 had caused balance issues.

