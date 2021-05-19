Houston Symphony Concludes Classical Season 5/19-21

The Houston Symphony's last subscription concert of the 2016-17 classical series will feature renowned violinist Gil Shaham under the direction of guest conductor Marc Albrecht at 8 p.m. May 19-20 and 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Jones Hall. Albrecht, who holds music director posts at the Dutch National Opera, Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra and the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra, will be making his Houston Symphony debut.

