Houston Symphony Concludes Classical Season 5/19-21
The Houston Symphony's last subscription concert of the 2016-17 classical series will feature renowned violinist Gil Shaham under the direction of guest conductor Marc Albrecht at 8 p.m. May 19-20 and 2:30 p.m. May 21 at Jones Hall. Albrecht, who holds music director posts at the Dutch National Opera, Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra and the Netherlands Chamber Orchestra, will be making his Houston Symphony debut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|37 min
|Jace
|1
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|222
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Thu
|Jace
|48
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|Thu
|red blood relative
|30
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|jace
|5
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|May 2
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC