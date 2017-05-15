Hospital orchestra to belt out classical music for a good cause
HEALTHCARE professionals from across Oxford hospitals will hand in their 'scrubs' and instead pick up strings, the brass and percussion instruments for a night of classical music in aid of the Epilepsy Society. The Radcliffe Orchestra, which has been performing for more than 26 years, is made up of nurses, doctors and healthcare professionals from the John Radcliffe Hospital as well as other hospitals across Oxford.
