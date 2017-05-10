Historic occasion for Sir Karl's cathedral mass
THE cathedral at St David's has been host to some major classical music events over the years, but Britain's smallest city must surely count Saturday's event among its greatest. Welsh composer and conductor Sir Karl Jenkins made his first visit to the cathedral in a special concert for Milford Haven Music Festival, of which he is also patron.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|3 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|246
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|3 hr
|Maravilla
|50
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|3 hr
|Maravilla
|11
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|May 4
|red blood relative
|30
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 4
|jace
|5
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|May 2
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC