Historic occasion for Sir Karl's cathedral mass

THE cathedral at St David's has been host to some major classical music events over the years, but Britain's smallest city must surely count Saturday's event among its greatest. Welsh composer and conductor Sir Karl Jenkins made his first visit to the cathedral in a special concert for Milford Haven Music Festival, of which he is also patron.

