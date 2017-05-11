'Hamilton' star to perform at Boston July 4th celebration
Tony Award-winning actor and musician Leslie Odom Jr., who starred in the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton," will be among the guest artists at Boston's iconic July Fourth concert and fireworks celebration. The Boston Pops announced Wednesday that Odom, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular this year under the direction of Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|14 hr
|red blood relative
|366
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|15 hr
|Jake999
|1,523
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|2
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|May 22
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
