Guy comes up with INGENIOUS way of getting rid of Jehovah's Witnesses at door
The clip starts with a man standing in his underwear before cutting to two women at the open front door of the UK house. As quickly as they can the two women shut the door as one says "oh dear, no no" and they hastily head to the next household.
Comments
