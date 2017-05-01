Greytown Music Group living room concerts bring classical class to Wairarapa
Juliet and Ed Cooke hold monthly chamber music concerts in their Greytown home which attract national renowned and world class performers Once a month, Ed and Juliet Cooke push back the furniture in their expansive living room, pack in up to 100 chairs and hold concerts that have become a beloved feature of the Wairarapa musical landscape more than 40 years. A lifelong love of classical music and a passion for sharing it with others is the inspiration behind the long-running concert series, now known as the Greytown Music Group.
