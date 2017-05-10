Glasgow's SEC Armadillo reopens after...

Glasgow's SEC Armadillo reopens after fire forced opera singer Russell Watson to cancel gig

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Glasgow 's SEC Armadillo has reopened after a fire forced opera singer Russell Watson to cancel his gig last night. No members of the public were in the venue at the time but the concert was cancelled as a precaution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 58 min red blood relative 5
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 1 hr red blood relative 240
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 1 hr True Christian wi... 49
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... May 4 red blood relative 30
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 4 jace 5
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... May 2 DR SOS 83
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Apr 29 TempleMicrowave 2,276
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,860,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC