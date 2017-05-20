Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Salutes Ci...

Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Salutes City of Light

The Santa Barbara Symphony closes out its 2016-17 season with a program it calls From Paris to Broadway, to be performed at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, both in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. The Santa Barbara Symphony will play Wolfgang Mozart 's Symphony No. 31 in D-Major, K. 297/300a, "Paris" , Camille Saint-Sans 's Cello Concerto No.

