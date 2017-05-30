FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In Central Russia; Danish Man Arrested
Masked security agents and local police raided a worship service that was being by Jehovah's Witnesses in the central Russian city of Oryol, the latest in a series of raids following a Supreme Court ruling banning the denomination. The religious group said that at least 15 officers, some masked and some heavily armed, halted the service on May 25, recorded names of attendees, seized cell phones and other electronics, and took written statements.
Tecumseh, Canada
#1 Saturday May 27
Putin could have wiped out the JW religion in Russia and probably the whole world with much less effort.
All the Russians had to do is work with exJWs to conduct a nationwide education campaign informing the Russian people about Watchtower Facts, their false prophecies, their anti-education propaganda, their hiding of child molesters, their hypocrisy as in their secret affiliation with the United Nations, their persecution of their own members who 'blow the whistle', the facts behind the Russian claim that they break up family relationships.
All the Russians had to do is publicize past Watchtower literature and let time do the rest.
This would have ended any new blood that might flow into Kingdom Halls and would have gained enough momentum to cascade throughout Europe and the world.
Saint Augustine, FL
#2 Saturday May 27
Do you think the nationalistic orthodox *spirit* will be released in the American First, Trump administration before he is impeached ?
Since: Jan 12
10,258
#3 Saturday May 27
jail is a good place for jw leadership......... i like PUTIN'S IDEA.......... thank you mr PUTIN.
hopefully the jw gov body will end up in jail too.......... BUBBA is waiting.......... he is going to help them understand about the TWO WITNESS RULE.
thank you again, mr putin......... sincerely, red.
Saint Augustine, FL
#4 Saturday May 27
Do not gloat when your enemy falls; when they stumble, do not let your heart rejoice,
Proverbs 24:17
Let us pray for our family that are ensnared by cultish leadership, we to were slaves ...
#5 Saturday May 27
Pray for yourself and your children, Jehovah's witnesses are expecting this attack from Satan to stop us , we are prepared to die for Christ. It is you that is not prepared to face eternal death at Armageddon.
Revelation 7:
After this I saw, and there was a great crowd, that no one could count, out of every race and tribe and people and language, standing before the throne and before the lamb, clad in white robes and with palms in their hands, 10 and they cried loudly “Salvation belongs to our God who sits on the throne and to the lamb.” 11 And all the angels stood round about the throne and the aged men and the four creatures, and threw themselves down on their faces before the throne and did reverence to God, 12 saying “Amen, blessing and glory and wisdom and thanks and honor and power and strength belong to our God forever and ever; amen.” 13 And one of the aged men answered by saying to me “Who are these that are clad in the white robes, and where did they come from?” 14 Said I to him,“Sir, you know.” And he said to me “These are the ones who come from the great distress, and who washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the lamb. 15* This is why they are before God’s throne and worship him day and night in his temple, and he who sits on the throne will spread his presence over them; 16 they will hunger no more and thirst no more, nor shall the sun strike upon them, nor any heat, 17 because the lamb in the center of the throne will take care of them and guide them to springs of waters of life; and God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.” Byington Bible
Since: Jan 12
10,258
#6 Saturday May 27
hey jws, notice that the great crowd have the blood of christ on them, and they go upward out of the great tribulation TO THE THRONE IN HEAVEN.
matt 24; 31..........and he gathers his elect from one end of the heavens to the other.
better hurry and get out of the wicked jw organization and eat the bread and drink the wine, or you will be left behind when jesus arrives.......... that won't be fun.......... its gonna be the worst nightmare ever till the whole planet is in ruins.......... no humans survive...... rev 19;19
Saint Augustine, FL
#7 Saturday May 27
I thought the WTS said that ALL world religions would be destroyed FIRST and we must flee from ALL these false religions and join up with them for Jehovah's protection ?
#8 Sunday May 28
Jehovah's witnesses are far from destroyed, they are just back underground in Russia.
No one is told to join the witnesses to survive Armageddon, that is impossible, you must be selected by Jesus Christ to survive the end if this world, and you must be a baptized witness already, by that time.
Time is running out fast, so if you don't make it, you just won't exist anywhere, you will be gone forever, with no hope of a resurrection from the dead.
2Thessalonians 1:
5 This is a proof of the righteous judgment of God, leading to your being counted worthy of the Kingdom of God, for which you are indeed suffering.
6 This takes into account that it is righteous on God’s part to repay tribulation to those who make tribulation for you.+ 7 But you who suffer tribulation will be given relief along with us at the revelation of the Lord Jesus+ from heaven with his powerful angels+ 8 in a flaming fire, as he brings vengeance on those who do not know God and those who do not obey the good news about our Lord Jesus.+ 9 These very ones will undergo the judicial punishment of everlasting destruction+ from before the Lord and from the glory of his strength, 10 at the time when he comes to be glorified in connection with his holy ones and to be regarded in that day with wonder among all those who exercised faith, because the witness we gave met with faith among you.
#9 Sunday May 28
So true Christian Witness. Obviously if Stalin and Hitler could not destroy, no humans can.
It is interesting that most of the issues the Russian Federation has against Jehovah's Witnesses are the same issues the Nazi's had against us.
Our stand and the persecution during the Holocaust is very well documented at the National Holocaust Museum - for example note these excerpts from their website:
https://www.ushmm.org/wlc/en/article.php...
The Nazi regime targeted Jehovah's Witnesses for persecution because they refused, out of religious conviction, to swear loyalty to a worldly government or to serve in its armed forces. Jehovah's Witnesses also engaged in missionary activity to win adherents for the faith. The Nazis perceived the refusal to commit to the state and efforts to proselytize as overtly political and subversive acts.
.....
After the Nazis came to power, persecution of Jehovah's Witnesses intensified. Witnesses believed themselves to belong to Jehovah's Kingdom and considered all worldly powers unwitting allies of Satan. They refused to swear loyalty to the Nazi regime. Moreover, their international theological and organizational contacts were anathema to the Nazi police state. Initially, Witness indifference to the Nazi state manifested itself in the refusal to raise their arms in the Heil Hitler salute, join the German Labor Front (which all salaried and wage workers were forced to join after the Nazis outlawed trade unions), participate in Nazi welfare collections, and vote in elections. Likewise they would not participate in Nazi rallies and parades.
Nazi authorities denounced Jehovah's Witnesses for their ties to the United States and derided the apparent revolutionary millennialism of their preaching that a battle of Armageddon would precede the rule of Christ on earth as part of God's plan. They linked Jehovah's Witnesses to the Nazi idea of "international Jewry" by pointing to Witness reliance on certain Old Testament texts. The Nazis had grievances with many of the smaller Protestant groups on these issues, but only the Jehovah's Witnesses refused to bear arms or swear loyalty to the state.
__________
That last point bears repeating: only Jehovah's Witnesses, not Protestant groups, refused to bear arms or swear loyalty to the state.
#10 Sunday May 28
A recent news report concerning OP:
https://www.jw.org/en/news/releases/by-region...
|
#11 Sunday May 28
JW's have a big surprise when they pass through death's door. They find out Luke 16 isn't a parable.
Some of us tried to tell them.
"being in torments"
"I am tormented in this flame"
"you are tormented"
"this place of torment"
Luke 16:22-28
22 The rich man also died and was buried. 23 And being in torments in Hades, he lifted up his eyes and saw Abraham afar off, and Lazarus in his bosom. 24 Then he cried and said,'Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus that he may dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.' 25 But Abraham said,'Son, remember that in your lifetime you received your good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things; but now he is comforted and you are tormented. 26 And besides all this, between us and you there is a great gulf fixed, so that those who want to pass from here to you cannot, nor can those from there pass to us.' 27 Then he said,'I beg you therefore, father, that you would send him to my father's house, 28 for I have five brothers, that he may testify to them, lest they also come to this place of torment.'
Since: Jan 12
10,258
|
#12 Sunday May 28
how long is your nose?......... no one is told to join jws to survive armageddon, but you must be a baptized jw ?......... you poor little tricky talking snake.
#13 Monday May 29
While our literature does discuss this subject - you are entirely ignoring the Scriptures upon which our understanding is based.
Here are a few of them:
1. Revelation chapter 18 (whole chapter)- two key verses:
Revelation 18:2
2 And he cried out with a strong voice, saying:“She has fallen! Babylon the Great has fallen,+ and she has become a dwelling place of demons and a place where every unclean spirit* and every unclean and hated bird lurks!+
Revelation 18:4
4 And I heard another voice out of heaven say:“Get out of her, my people,+ if you do not want to share with her in her sins, and if you do not want to receive part of her plagues.+
If you disagree with us as to who Babylon the Great is, then please post your religion's interpretation as to who the harlot is.
2. Being no part of this world since this world is ruled by Satan and will be destroyed at Armageddon:
John 15:17-21
17 “These things I command you, that you love one another.+ 18 If the world hates you, you know that it has hated me before it hated you.+ 19 If you were part of the world, the world would be fond of what is its own. Now because you are no part of the world,+ but I have chosen you out of the world, for this reason the world hates you.+ 20 Keep in mind the word I said to you: A slave is not greater than his master. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you;+ if they have observed my word, they will also observe yours. 21 But they will do all these things against you on account of my name, because they do not know the One who sent me.+
But what does it mean to be no part of this world?(James 1:27)
1 John 2:15-17
15 Do not love either the world or the things in the world.+ If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him;+ 16 because everything in the world—the desire of the flesh+ and the desire of the eyes+ and the showy display of one’s means of life*—does not originate with the Father, but originates with the world. 17 Furthermore, the world is passing away and so is its desire,+ but the one who does the will of God remains forever.+
So, yes, we do need to get out of Babylon the Great in order to survive Armageddon, and we do need to be in the true religion which is no part of this world:
James 1:27
(ASV) Pure religion and undefiled before our God and Father is this, to visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unspotted from the world.
to be continued
#14 Monday May 29
Notice that in the above Scriptures the exact time of the destruction of this world and false religion is not given.
Revelation chapter 18 also shows that Babylon the Great is decimated before the world is destroyed, since the world's commercial system and political system mourn over her.
But as to whether false religion is decimated before the true religion is attacked is not specified.
However, we can draw some conclusions about the timing of the attack of Gog and Magog:
Ezekiel 38:14-18
14 “So prophesy, son of man, and say to Gog,‘This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah says:“On that day when my people Israel are dwelling in security, will you not know it?+ 15 You will come from your place, from the remotest parts of the north,+ you and many peoples with you, all of them riding on horses, a great assembly, a vast army.+ 16 Like clouds covering the land, you will come against my people Israel. In the final part of the days I will bring you against my land+ so that the nations may know me when I sanctify myself through you before their eyes, O Gog.”’+
17 “This is what the Sovereign Lord Jehovah says:‘Are you not the same one I spoke about in the former days through my servants the prophets of Israel, who prophesied for many years that you would be brought against them?’
18 “‘On that day, the day when Gog invades the land of Israel,’ declares the Sovereign Lord Jehovah,‘my great rage will flare up.+
Of course, the world was not destroyed by then.
However, exactly when Gog would come from the North and begin this attack on God's people is not stated in Scripture.
If Russia is the King of the North (we know it was) then we certainly should not be surprised about the attack on God's people by Russia.
Windsor, Canada
|
#15 Monday May 29
What a load...
Since: Jan 12
10,258
|
#16 Monday May 29
hey jws.......... the world leaders are figuring out you are not god's appointed exclusive mouthpiece on earth, but are WICKED FRAUDS WITH THE FAKE ARRIVAL OF CHRIST IN 1914.!!!
oh my, gov body !!!!!!!!!! world leaders are figuring out you are WICKED CHILD MOLESTING DEVIOUS LIARS,......... pretending to be god's appointed exclusive mouthpiece on earth because of your 1914 TOTAL BS.
so, anyway ,......... jw gov body.......... keep selling kingdom halls as fast as you can.
Since: Mar 09
18,553
|
#17 Monday May 29
We are not surprised by the events taking place. We expect them. We know that these things must occur in order for the final end to take place. That is why JW's prepare for it by taking in, and applying knowledge in their lives. I am thankful to be one among the ones who claim to be a JW.
North York, Canada
|
#18 Monday May 29
You won't be so thankful when you get a glimpse of the eternal Hell. Will your family thank you for leading them to Hell?
Revelation 20:10
10 The devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet are. And they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.
#19 Tuesday May 30
LOL Ddiicckkie Jean. You are clueless and senile, just like your father was. JWs do not prepare for anything except to follow their cultleaders commands. Like robots, they do what the governing body tells them to do. They are not Christians at all. They are a cult.
|
#20 Tuesday May 30
Apostate ex witnesses like those posting on Topix, are already dead, they only know what Satan wants them to know, and what Satan wants them to say.
Jehovah's witnesses on the other hand can only direct people to an approved condition with Almighty God Jehovah, and his reigning Son and King Jesus.
