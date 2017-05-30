There are on the Weekday Magazine story from Saturday May 27, titled FSB Agents Raid Jehovah's Witnesses Service In Central Russia; Danish Man Arrested. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:

Masked security agents and local police raided a worship service that was being by Jehovah's Witnesses in the central Russian city of Oryol, the latest in a series of raids following a Supreme Court ruling banning the denomination. The religious group said that at least 15 officers, some masked and some heavily armed, halted the service on May 25, recorded names of attendees, seized cell phones and other electronics, and took written statements.

