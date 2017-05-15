From Russia with love: Canadian 'Onegin' musical puts rock spin on classic novel
A classic Russian poem and centuries-old opera have taken on a modern new shape on the Canadian stage - and indie rock is powering the soundtrack. Following a lauded award-winning run in Vancouver last year, the Musical Stage Company is presenting the Toronto debut of homegrown musical "Onegin," which will head to Ottawa in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|24 min
|True Christian wi...
|40
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|37 min
|True Christian wi...
|31
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|43 min
|True Christian wi...
|369
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|Mon
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 12
|apocalypse
|1
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC