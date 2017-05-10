Free Family Concerts in May that will move body and soul
The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra 's FREE Family Concerts in May will celebrate some of classical music's greatest dance tunes. The hour-long Symphonic Boogie shows are designed to appeal to families and introduce children and young people to the national orchestra with performances in Palmerston North and Takapuna on 24 and 28 May, Porirua on 23 May and Manukau on May 29. Popular dance, including waltz, polka, tango and folk, are the inspiration for a diverse mix of music in the concerts from some of classical music's biggest names, including Johann Strauss, Brahms, DvoA A k, Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Bizet and Kiwi composer David Farquhar.
