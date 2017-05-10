Free Family Concerts in May that will...

Free Family Concerts in May that will move body and soul

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra 's FREE Family Concerts in May will celebrate some of classical music's greatest dance tunes. The hour-long Symphonic Boogie shows are designed to appeal to families and introduce children and young people to the national orchestra with performances in Palmerston North and Takapuna on 24 and 28 May, Porirua on 23 May and Manukau on May 29. Popular dance, including waltz, polka, tango and folk, are the inspiration for a diverse mix of music in the concerts from some of classical music's biggest names, including Johann Strauss, Brahms, DvoA A k, Grieg, Tchaikovsky, Bizet and Kiwi composer David Farquhar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 7 hr TempleMicrowave 306
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... Thu frindly 14
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... May 9 True Christian wi... 200
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... May 9 Jack 17
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... May 9 FH Chandler 86
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... May 8 Maravilla 50
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... May 4 red blood relative 30
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC