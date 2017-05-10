Fleming sings what may be staged stan...

Fleming sings what may be staged standard repertoire finale

Renee Fleming sang the famous "Ja, ja" one last time, acknowledging the ascendancy of youth, and made a graceful exit from the stage. The 58-year-old soprano, the most well-known American classical singer, performed the Marschallin in Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier" for the final time Saturday in what may have been her farewell to staged standard repertoire.

