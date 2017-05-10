Fleming sings what may be staged standard repertoire finale

Renee Fleming sang the famous "Ja, ja" one last time, acknowledging the ascendancy of youth, and made a graceful exit from the stage. The 58-year-old soprano, the most well-known American classical singer, performed the Marschallin in Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier" for the final time Saturday in what may have been her farewell to staged standard repertoire.

