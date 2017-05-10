Fleming sings what may be staged standard repertoire finale
Renee Fleming sang the famous "Ja, ja" one last time, acknowledging the ascendancy of youth, and made a graceful exit from the stage. The 58-year-old soprano, the most well-known American classical singer, performed the Marschallin in Strauss' "Der Rosenkavalier" for the final time Saturday in what may have been her farewell to staged standard repertoire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|8 hr
|apocalypse
|344
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|Jack
|16
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Sat
|True Christian wi...
|21
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|Fri
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|Fri
|apocalypse
|1
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|May 9
|Jack
|17
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC