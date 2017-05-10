'Festival of Shows' starts this month

15 hrs ago

These talented young thespians between the ages of 8 and 18 fill the Little Theater with musical theatre favorites for their annual Spring Festival of Shows May 26 through June 4. Hailed as a “state treasure” by Peter Filichia of the Star Ledger and bringing in youth from Morris, Warren, Hunterdon and Sussex counties, Centenary Stage Company's Young Performance Workshop is one of the few young actor training programs in the country that combines formal training with practical application. This year's anticipated Spring Festival of Shows will feature Company, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Nice Work If You Can Get It.

