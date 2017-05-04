Erik Lindgren and quartet in concert at Middleborough Public Library
MIDDLEBORO - Middleborough pianist/composer Erik Lindgren and his lively quartet featuring members of Goli will be in concert this Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Middleborough Public Library, 102 North Main Street in Middleboro, MA 02346. Reception will follow concert. The ensemble will present an invigorating evening of crossover chamber music sans boundaries, including quirky Musical Novelties, Impressionistic tone poems, original tangos, neo-Baroque escapades, Alberto Ginastera's “Estancia” ballet suite, plus rollicking arrangements of Erik Satie, Leroy Anderson and Brian Wilson chestnuts.
