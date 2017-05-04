Erik Lindgren and quartet in concert ...

Erik Lindgren and quartet in concert at Middleborough Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

MIDDLEBORO - Middleborough pianist/composer Erik Lindgren and his lively quartet featuring members of Goli will be in concert this Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Middleborough Public Library, 102 North Main Street in Middleboro, MA 02346. Reception will follow concert.  The ensemble will present an invigorating evening of crossover chamber music sans boundaries, including quirky Musical Novelties, Impressionistic tone poems, original tangos, neo-Baroque escapades, Alberto Ginastera's “Estancia” ballet suite, plus rollicking arrangements of Erik Satie, Leroy Anderson and Brian Wilson chestnuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 1 hr curtjester1 206
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... 5 hr Jace 48
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 7 hr red blood relative 30
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 7 hr jace 5
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... Tue DR SOS 83
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Apr 29 TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Apr 28 red blood relative 195
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,821 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC