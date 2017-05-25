Emerald City Music ends season showca...

Emerald City Music ends season showcasing the beats of Bach

13 hrs ago

Percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum of Brooklyn, New York, will play "The Well-Tempered Percussion," a reworking of Bach's classic "The Well-Tempered Clavier." He will be joined by another percussionist Christopher Froh of Sacramento, California.

