Donate Strengthen families with your gift

|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|3 hr
|red blood relative
|218
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Thu
|Jace
|48
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|Thu
|red blood relative
|30
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|jace
|5
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|May 2
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
