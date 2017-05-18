Do I really want to pose nude covered in paint?
Last Supper Club members Chip Griffin, left, made up as Thaddeus talks to Ron Berg, right, as Matthew as they wait to go onstage in the Last Supper, the final tableau at the Pageant of the Masters. David Marceau helps reporter Kelli Hart line up for a photograph at The Pageant of the Masters open casting calls Sunday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Nomi
|40
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|11 hr
|Jace
|5
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|16 hr
|red blood relative
|384
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|62
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC