Composer Debra Kaye's and So it Begin...

Composer Debra Kaye's and So it Begins to Play St. Peter's Church

Composer Debra Kay's work And So It Begins for saxophone and string orchestra will be performed at St. Peter's Church, 619 Lexington Ave. in New York at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 1. And So It Begins is a concerto that was commissioned by the Classical Saxophone Project; Javier Oviedo, tenor saxophone and the Classical Saxophone Orchestra. The theme of the composition is loss and regeneration and it appeared on Ms.

