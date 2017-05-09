Community News For The West Hartford Edition

Great works by Russian musical giants Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Glinka will be presented in a concert of Russian Romantics by the Farmington Valley Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Jonathan Brennand, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hoffman Auditorium, University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave. Pictured are Soprano Katherine Saik and Harpist Chaela Franck. Tickets at $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.