Community News For The West Hartford ...

Community News For The West Hartford Edition

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Great works by Russian musical giants Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Glinka will be presented in a concert of Russian Romantics by the Farmington Valley Symphony Orchestra under Music Director Jonathan Brennand, at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hoffman Auditorium, University of St. Joseph, 1678 Asylum Ave. Pictured are Soprano Katherine Saik and Harpist Chaela Franck. Tickets at $18 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 1 hr TempleMicrowave 264
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 4 hr Jack 11
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... 8 hr True Christian wi... 200
News The murder of a New York City religious group i... 14 hr Jack 17
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 14 hr FH Chandler 86
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Mon Maravilla 50
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... May 4 red blood relative 30
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,898,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC