Classical review: APO - Sound the Horn
But was I alone in wishing his effortless phrasing and burnished tone had been lavished on Richard Strauss' more challenging second concerto from 1942, rather than the first, written 60 years earlier? The APO, under conductor Tadaaki Otaka, was at its sprightliest but musically this was an elegant exercise in channelling Mozart. The real adventures came with Dohr's encore, the horn solo from Messiaen's From the Canyons to the Stars , his mammoth salute to the American Bicentenary.
