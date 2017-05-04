Classical recordings do not come much...

Classical recordings do not come much better than this

13 hrs ago

Warner Classic's 12 CD compilation of Louis Fremaux's City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra recordings is a remarkable document. In an age of celebrity orchestras it provides a salutary reminder that a band does not have to be in the grandee league to sound great .

