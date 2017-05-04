Classical recordings do not come much better than this
Warner Classic's 12 CD compilation of Louis Fremaux's City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra recordings is a remarkable document. In an age of celebrity orchestras it provides a salutary reminder that a band does not have to be in the grandee league to sound great .
Start the conversation, or Read more at On An Overgrown Path.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|4 hr
|curtjester1
|206
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|8 hr
|Jace
|48
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|10 hr
|red blood relative
|30
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|10 hr
|jace
|5
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|May 2
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC