Classical music streaming application, "Classic Manager," launched by Jung. Photo: Korea Times
After winning a government subsidy and establishing the education program, Youth Start-up Academy, his company, housed in the Pangyo IT Cluster, made an open-source, membership-free application, where anyone can view compiled data of 23,000 international classical and jazz musicians and live-stream 5,300 classical music albums and 91,000 repertories no longer protected by copyright. The Saint Petersburg Conservatory-educated aspiring composer, who released a number of classical music albums, says his urge to make a difference in the closed world of classical music inspired him to create the application he calls a "channel."
