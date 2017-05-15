Classical Music News - Ben Nevis?

The UK's Royal Philharmonic Society announced its Music Award winners on 9 May 2017 at a ceremony at The Brewery in the City of London. The annual awards, in thirteen categories, decided by independent panels, honour musicians, composers, writers, broadcasters and inspirational arts organisations.

