Classical music and voices of magic at Birr Festival

County Offaly is getting ready for its first classical music festival, Birr Festival of Music & Voice, running this weekend at the Birr Theatre & Arts Centre. Internationally acclaimed baritone Bruno Caproni will perform in his first solo Irish recital alongside one of Europe's highly sought after concert pianists Julian Evans.

