Classical music and voices of magic at Birr Festival
County Offaly is getting ready for its first classical music festival, Birr Festival of Music & Voice, running this weekend at the Birr Theatre & Arts Centre. Internationally acclaimed baritone Bruno Caproni will perform in his first solo Irish recital alongside one of Europe's highly sought after concert pianists Julian Evans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|3 hr
|TempleMicrowave
|356
|'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16)
|5 hr
|rsss1
|1,522
|Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God?
|12 hr
|True Christian wi...
|2
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|True Christian wi...
|46
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 21
|Spike
|11
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|May 20
|red blood relative
|39
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC