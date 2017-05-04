Classical maestro Dudamel hits Venezuela govt over protests
Classical music maestro Gustavo Dudamel is speaking out against the Venezuelan government he has long performed for over its bloody crackdown on protesters. Dudamel's statement follows the death of 17-year-old Armando Canizales during a demonstration Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
