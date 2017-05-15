Classical jazz duo coming to Weyburn

Weyburn Concert Series, along with Prairie Debut, have announced that Chris Donnelly and Kornel Wolak will be performing at the Weyburn Comprehensive Cafetorium on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the fourth concert in the 2012-2013 series. Armed with a piano, a clarinet, and a personable stage presence, this duo has captivated audiences with their profound passion for music.

