Classical jazz duo coming to Weyburn

Classical jazz duo coming to Weyburn

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Weyburn This Week

Weyburn Concert Series, along with Prairie Debut, have announced that Chris Donnelly and Kornel Wolak will be performing at the Weyburn Comprehensive Cafetorium on February 25 at 7:30 p.m. This will be the fourth concert in the 2012-2013 series. Armed with a piano, a clarinet, and a personable stage presence, this duo has captivated audiences with their profound passion for music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn This Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 2 hr red blood relative 366
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) 10 hr Jack 28
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... 14 hr Jack 36
News Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao Mon Jeromecoates 1
News An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06) May 12 apocalypse 5
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... May 12 apocalypse 1
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... May 9 True Christian wi... 200
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,438 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC