Classical guitarist touring Bendigo
The classical musician is well known for the nearly hundred premiere interpretations he has given of works by composers, most of which have been written specifically for him. Performing as part of Capital Venues and Events' The Engine Room program, Carrasco will present the integral cycle of Suits for Lute transcibed for guitar by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|2 min
|Jack
|365
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Jack
|28
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|10 hr
|Jack
|36
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|Mon
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 12
|apocalypse
|1
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC