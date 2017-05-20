Classical guitarist Mak Grgic brings variety to Friends of the Guitar Hour - Wed, 10 May 2017 PST

Mak Grgic will perform at Holy Names Music Center on Friday as part of the Friends of the Guitar Hour concert series organized by Leon Atkinson. In the two weeks between his conversation with The Spokesman-Review and his performance in Spokane, classical guitarist Mak Grgic flew from the U.S. to his home country of Slovenia to meet with a composer whose work he recently premiered.

