Classical: Claremont Trio teams with violistMelissa Reardon in Bethlehem

The Claremont Trio - sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin, and Andrea Lamm, piano - perform at Foy Hall Sunday as part of the Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem series. The Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem closes its 2016-2017 season with the return of the Claremont Trio on Sunday at Foy Hall in Bethlehem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.