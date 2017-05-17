Classical: Claremont Trio teams with ...

Classical: Claremont Trio teams with violistMelissa Reardon in Bethlehem

The Claremont Trio - sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin, and Andrea Lamm, piano - perform at Foy Hall Sunday as part of the Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem series. The Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem closes its 2016-2017 season with the return of the Claremont Trio on Sunday at Foy Hall in Bethlehem.

