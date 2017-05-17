Classical: Claremont Trio teams with violistMelissa Reardon in Bethlehem
The Claremont Trio - sisters Emily and Julia Bruskin, and Andrea Lamm, piano - perform at Foy Hall Sunday as part of the Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem series. The Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem closes its 2016-2017 season with the return of the Claremont Trio on Sunday at Foy Hall in Bethlehem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|3 hr
|frindly
|44
|The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|jwToTruth
|36
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|3 hr
|True Christian wi...
|375
|Jehovah Witnesses to hold assembly in Davao
|May 15
|Jeromecoates
|1
|An Open Letter to Jehovah's Witnesses (Nov '06)
|May 12
|apocalypse
|5
|Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca...
|May 12
|apocalypse
|1
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|May 9
|True Christian wi...
|200
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC