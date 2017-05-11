Classical: All Beethoven for Raritan River Music Festival final concert

Since 2000, renowned pianist Thomas Sauer has directed the Beethoven Institute at Mannes College in New York, a summertime mini-festival of lectures, master classes and performances, usually pairing Beethoven's music with that of another composer. But it's all-Beethoven on Saturday at the Old Greenwich Presbyterian Church in Stewartsville, N.J., when Sauer is joined by violinist Grace Park and cellist Karen Ouzounian in the closing concert of the 28th Raritan River Music Festival.

