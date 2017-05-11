Choir gets ready to steam into summer

Choir gets ready to steam into summer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

The Wessex Male Choir are bringing along some talented friends for their concert at the museum on Saturday July 15. The Swindon-based choir's principal accompanist Jon Driver will show off his piano skills with a solo spot in the concert and the Wessex Chamber Choir will also be performing. Italian composer Giorgio Susanna has given the Wessex Male Choir special permission to perform his emotional work 'Io Resto Qui' in the UK at the concert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man who almost died after refusing blood transf... 5 hr GreatSouthbay4040 1
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 7 hr curtjester1 367
News 'Remain Loyal!' theme of Jehovah's Witnesses co... (May '16) Wed Jake999 1,523
News Does the Bible Claim That Jesus Is God? May 23 True Christian wi... 2
News The Jehovah's Witness and the Watchtower Bible ... (Nov '14) May 22 True Christian wi... 46
News Internal process for child sex abuse claims 'ca... May 21 Spike 11
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... May 20 red blood relative 39
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Microsoft
  4. Recession
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC