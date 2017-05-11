Choir gets ready to steam into summer
The Wessex Male Choir are bringing along some talented friends for their concert at the museum on Saturday July 15. The Swindon-based choir's principal accompanist Jon Driver will show off his piano skills with a solo spot in the concert and the Wessex Chamber Choir will also be performing. Italian composer Giorgio Susanna has given the Wessex Male Choir special permission to perform his emotional work 'Io Resto Qui' in the UK at the concert.
