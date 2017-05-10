CHILDa S Play | Ojai Youth Opera brings high drama to Libbey Bowl
Arshan Barati and Jordan Francois in OYO's 2016 production of Monteverdi's L'incoronazione di Poppea. Photo by Kevin King Opera isn't known for being kid-friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ventura County Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|6 hr
|Sparlock
|304
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|13 hr
|frindly
|14
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Tue
|True Christian wi...
|200
|The murder of a New York City religious group i...
|Tue
|Jack
|17
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|Tue
|FH Chandler
|86
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Mon
|Maravilla
|50
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|May 4
|red blood relative
|30
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC