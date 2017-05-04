Charity concert to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ilkley Candlelighters

Classico Latino who are performing in concert in aid of Ilkley Candlelighters at the King's Hall, Ilkley on May 13 THIS year is the 35th anniversary of Ilkley Candlelighters, and the charity is inviting people to help them mark the occasion with a very special musical evening. Classico Latino, are an award-winning group who seamlessly blend authentic Latin American rhythms and melodies with those of classical music.

