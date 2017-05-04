Charity concert to celebrate the 35th...

Charity concert to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ilkley Candlelighters

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Classico Latino who are performing in concert in aid of Ilkley Candlelighters at the King's Hall, Ilkley on May 13 THIS year is the 35th anniversary of Ilkley Candlelighters, and the charity is inviting people to help them mark the occasion with a very special musical evening. Classico Latino, are an award-winning group who seamlessly blend authentic Latin American rhythms and melodies with those of classical music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 6 hr red blood relative 218
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Thu Jace 48
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... Thu red blood relative 30
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... Thu jace 5
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... May 2 DR SOS 83
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Apr 29 TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Apr 28 red blood relative 195
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC