Chamber Music on the Fox's season finale featuring ESO Maestro Andrew Grams on violin

Violinist and music director Andrew Grams will perform works by Beethoven and Brahms alongside colleagues from the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and beyond on Monday, May 22. On Monday, May 22, the Chamber Music on the Fox will present a program in which Andrew Grams, maestro of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, trades in his baton for a violin as he joins colleagues from the ESO and beyond for an intimate evening of chamber music. The program will feature two classic works of the romantic era: Beethoven's expansive and virtuosic String Quartet in F Major and Brahms' luscious and captivating String Sextet in B-flat Major.

