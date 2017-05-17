Breaking boxes and playing slide whistle for the California Pops

Percussionist David Dieni, left, and conductor Kim Venaas slap a high five during a California Pops concert. Percussionist David Dieni is a professional musician who has played with all kinds of symphonies and orchestras in Northern California, but some of the most fun, and intense, work he's done is with the Palo Alto-based California Pops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.