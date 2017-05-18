Boutique musical vision

Boutique musical vision

Allanah Dopson has dreamed of holding a chamber music festival in Tasmania for years - and now her dream is becoming reality. The state's first ever chamber music festival will be held in Evandale over an October weekend this year, championed by Ms Dopson's drive and determination.

