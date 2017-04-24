Big names of classical music to belt ...

Big names of classical music to belt out from Wollongong Town Hall

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

The group of string players will perform pieces by some of world's greatest composers including Vivaldi, Debussy and Mendelssohn. One of the orchestra's newest players, violinist Glenn Christensen, is one of three soloists featured during the concert and says it's a dream come true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 13 min Cujo 18
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 1 hr red blood relative 57
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 4 hr jace 168
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Sat TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Apr 28 red blood relative 195
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,694,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC