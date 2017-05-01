Berkeley Symphony to perform Shostako...

Berkeley Symphony to perform Shostakovich's riveting 'Babi Yar' Symphony

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Although this is likely my last classical music column for the Bay Area News Group, I want to leave my valued readers, over the past 30 years during which I've been writing for it and its predecessors, my deepest-felt thanks for their enthusiastic shared support for me and the art form we jointly cherish. Poetry and music are perhaps the two most powerful tools of human communication that can permeate and endure through time and space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Classical Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V... 15 min The Real Karen 22
News Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ... 3 hr I_know_better_now 169
News Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c... 17 hr GreatSouthbay4040 68
News Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06) Apr 29 TempleMicrowave 2,276
News Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc... Apr 28 red blood relative 195
News Gay, Halifax-trained violinist seeks to 'finall... Apr 25 Xstain Mullah Aroma 1
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
See all Classical Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Classical Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,715,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC