Berkeley Symphony announces new season; Joana Carneiro returns to conduct
The world premiere of a cello concerto by Australian composer William Gardiner, West Coast premieres by composers Anna Clyne and Rene Orth and performances of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, "Choral"; Berlioz's "Symphonie Fantastique" and John Adams' "Fearful Symmetries" are among the highlights coming up on the Berkeley Symphony's 2017-18 season.
