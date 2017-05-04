Bang on a Can to Present Two-Day Tribute to Robert Rauschenberg at MoMA
In conjunction with The Museum of Modern Art's exhibition Robert Rauschenberg: Among Friends , Pulitzer prize-winning composer David Lan g and the music collective Bang on a Can will present a pair of concerts on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm at the museum's T1 Theater , featuring commentary exploring these artistic exchanges and their legacy for contemporary music. Throughout Robert Rauschenberg's six-decade career, he moved freely between the worlds of visual art and avant-garde music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Classical Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why banning the Jehovah's Witnesses won't work ...
|48 min
|red blood relative
|214
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|21 hr
|Jace
|48
|For the First Time, Russia Ranked Among Worst V...
|23 hr
|red blood relative
|30
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|23 hr
|jace
|5
|Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: Federal court dismisses c...
|May 2
|DR SOS
|83
|Hate campaign against Jehovah's Witnesses - why? (Aug '06)
|Apr 29
|TempleMicrowave
|2,276
|Lack of education leads to lost dreams, low inc...
|Apr 28
|red blood relative
|195
Find what you want!
Search Classical Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC