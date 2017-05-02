Australian Chamber Orchestra's Satu Vanska navigates dazzling violin labyrinth

Satu Vanska is swiping through page after page of densely packed music on her iPad, recalling the first time she saw the solo part for Pietro Locatelli's Violin Concerto in D Major. Subtitled The Harmonic Labyrinth , it is a work of dazzling complexity and virtuosity that has rarely, if ever, been performed before in Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.