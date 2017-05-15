Australian Chamber Orchestra review: Escape from the fiendish labyrinth
Violin virtuoso Satu Vanska turned triple somersaults backwards on the violin to meet the demands of Locatelli's Violin Concerto in D major. The Australian Chamber Orchestra's concert featuring its own soloists, moved stylishly across almost four centuries from Baroque virtuosity, through later approaches to expressiveness and a new work by James Ledger of insistent intensity, even, at times anguish.
