Arts / Getting Greenaway into the 'Classic 100'
PIANIST Sally Greenaway is one of the most original talents on the Canberra scene and now with voting closing at midnight on Sunday , time for Canberra music lovers to get her into ABC Classic FM's "Classic 100". Greenaway's entry is vocal piece called "Stay Awhile", written for a friend who was going through a terrible time and described by one admirer as "hauntingly beautiful".
