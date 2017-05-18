Arts / Getting Greenaway into the 'Cl...

Arts / Getting Greenaway into the 'Classic 100'

PIANIST Sally Greenaway is one of the most original talents on the Canberra scene and now with voting closing at midnight on Sunday , time for Canberra music lovers to get her into ABC Classic FM's "Classic 100". Greenaway's entry is vocal piece called "Stay Awhile", written for a friend who was going through a terrible time and described by one admirer as "hauntingly beautiful".

