Amazing line up announced for Hull City Hall classical season

A series of nine concerts featuring world-class orchestral music will be featuring in the 2017/18 Hull City Hall Classics Season. It includes the classical extravaganza that is Last Night of the Proms, music from composers including Tchaikovsky, Mozart and Prokofiev, performances from orchestras including the Russian State Philharmonic Orchestra and soloists and conductors from across the globe.

Chicago, IL

