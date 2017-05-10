a Jesus Christ Superstara Live! coming to NBC next Easter

NBC has announced that its next live musical will be a revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's groundbreaking 1971 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar . Casting has just begun, but Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment, says the network wants to "fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.