50th anniversary concert for Manawatu Sinfonia

The premiere of a new work, and a solo appearance makes the Manawatu Sinfonia's Golden Jubilee concert on Sunday quite the family affair. With music from Bruckner, Aaron Copland's brassy Fanfare for the Common Man , and Carl Reinecke's 1908 flute concerto performed by Christy Hunter, the orchestra will give the first performance of Zoetrope - Wheel of Life by Nick Hunter, a piece named for the couple's 19-month old daughter, Zoe.

